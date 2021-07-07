Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County presents virtual workshops

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Departments will present the virtual workshop "Eat What You Grow: Eggplant and Tomatoes," on Thursday, July 15. The free presentation, will take place live via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.
The program will be presented by Chris Zellers and Jen Sawyer.
“We are excited to offer this Eat What You Grow series that promotes healthy living and teaches how to grow healthy food at home. Eggplant and tomatoes are very popular in the summer months and we hope to encourage their use with tasty preparation tips,” said Zellers.
The series workshops focus on specific vegetables and fruits giving participants nutritional information and preparation ideas while teaching about growing tasty produce in a home garden. This program will cover eggplant and tomatoes by introducing growing basics, providing information on the benefits and nutritional value of eggplant and tomatoes plus provide recipes that encourage eating these veggies!
The class is open to the public; however, advanced registration is required at Go.Rutgers.edu/tkxnwcwt.
Lunch & Learn Program: Be Smart about your Diet…Eating for Brain Health
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will hold the Lunch & Learn Program: Be Smart about your Diet…Eating for Brain Health from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, offered the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of November and December.
“This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time. This month, we will focus on the benefits of eating for brain health.” The program will include methods to keep your mind working and information about what is included in a diet that supports good brain health," said Zellers.
To register for Be Smart about your Diet…Eating for Brain Health, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/2u41ifj7. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.
For up-to-date information, follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit CapeMay.NJAES.Rutgers.edu.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Offers In-Person and Virtual Programming
With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions by Rutgers University, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County officially re-opened its doors to the public on June 7.
Gary Pavlis, acting department head, said, “We are happy that things are getting back to normal safely, and we are once again able to serve residents and visitors to Cape May County in-person.” Although RCE staff returned to the office in June of 2020 and continued to serve the community by appointment, email and telephone, the building remained closed to the public along with most other county facilities.
Pavlis added, “Although our doors weren’t physically open, we were still able to provide many virtual educational programs as well as services such as farmers’ certificates, soil tests, pesticide manuals and answers to gardening questions.”
Brian Schilling, director, Rutgers Cooperative Extension, announced the lifting of restrictions for extension offices following Governor Phil Murphy’s executive orders. These orders removed many of the public health and safety protocols implemented to slow community transmission of COVID-19, most notably the rescinding of previous orders governing requirements for gathering and capacity limits, mask use and social distancing.
Schilling’s announcement stated, “In alignment with Governor Murphy’s determinations, Rutgers Cooperative Extension faculty, staff, and volunteer leaders now have increased flexibility to organize and host in-person extension programs, meetings, and related activities.” Rutgers Cooperative Extension may develop and deliver indoor and outdoor programs with no group size limits and social distancing requirements. Although masks are not required for outdoor activities, they are still required for indoor programs and meetings.
Cape May County 4-H is excited to offer horse and livestock clinics and shows on the 4-H fairgrounds throughout the summer. The Rutgers 4-H Teen Leader Naturalist Program is underway at the Nature Center of Cape May and runs through Aug. 20. Also, 4-H will be teaching natural science at Woodbine Elementary Summer School for six weeks in July and August and 4-H clubs are meeting in-person. Family & Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources will continue to offer virtual Lunch & Learn programs, wellness programs and workshops during July and August. The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will return to in-person meetings starting in August.
Please visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu for up-to-date information about programs and services offered by Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County or call 609-465-5115.