Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County presents virtual workshops

This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, offered the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of November and December.

“This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time. This month, we will focus on the benefits of eating for brain health.” The program will include methods to keep your mind working and information about what is included in a diet that supports good brain health," said Zellers.

To register for Be Smart about your Diet…Eating for Brain Health, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/2u41ifj7. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Offers In-Person and Virtual Programming

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions by Rutgers University, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County officially re-opened its doors to the public on June 7.