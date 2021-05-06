Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County presents virtual workshop

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Departments will present the virtual workshop Eat What You Grow Eggplant and Tomatoes on Thursday, July 15. The free presentation will take place live via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.

The program will be presented by RCE of Cape May County’s Chris Zellers, educator assistant professor; and Jen Sawyer, ANR county program associate for commercial agriculture.

Zellers said, “We are excited to offer this Eat What You Grow series that promotes healthy living and teaches how to grow healthy food at home. Eggplant and tomatoes are very popular in the summer months and we hope to encourage their use with tasty preparation tips.”

The series workshops focus on specific vegetables and fruits, giving participants nutritional information and preparation ideas while teaching about growing tasty produce in a home garden.

This program will cover eggplant and tomatoes by introducing growing basics, providing information on the benefits and nutritional value of eggplant and tomatoes, plus provide recipes that encourage eating these vegetables.