Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County presents virtual workshop

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Departments will present the virtual workshop, Eat What You Grow Cabbage, Kale & Peas on Thursday, March 25. The free presentation, will take place live via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.

The program will be presented by RCE of Cape May County’s Chris Zellers, FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor and Jen Sawyer, ANR County Program Associate for Commercial Agriculture. Zellers said, “We are excited to partner, once again, to offer this three-part Eat What You Grow series that promotes healthy living and teaches how to grow healthy food at home.”

The series classes will focus on specific vegetables and fruits giving participants nutritional information and preparation ideas while teaching about growing tasty produce in a home garden. Part one of the series will cover Kale, Cabbage and Peas by introducing growing basics, providing information on the benefits of Kale, Cabbage and Peas plus recipes that encourage eating these veggies!

The class is open to the public, however, advanced registration is required at go.rutgers.edu/ldphoknm.