Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County presents virtual workshop

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Departments will present the virtual workshop, Eat What You Grow Cabbage, Kale & Peas on Thursday, March 25. The free presentation, will take place live via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.
The program will be presented by RCE of Cape May County’s Chris Zellers, FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor and Jen Sawyer, ANR County Program Associate for Commercial Agriculture. Zellers said, “We are excited to partner, once again, to offer this three-part Eat What You Grow series that promotes healthy living and teaches how to grow healthy food at home.”
The series classes will focus on specific vegetables and fruits giving participants nutritional information and preparation ideas while teaching about growing tasty produce in a home garden. Part one of the series will cover Kale, Cabbage and Peas by introducing growing basics, providing information on the benefits of Kale, Cabbage and Peas plus recipes that encourage eating these veggies!
The class is open to the public, however, advanced registration is required at go.rutgers.edu/ldphoknm.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is continuing to provide a variety of virtual programming in 2021 to meet the needs of the community. Please visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu for up-to-date information about programs offered throughout the year by Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County.
RCE of Cape May County helps both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life, and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health and wellness; food safety; agriculture; environmental and natural resource management; and youth development. This is accomplished through the use of science-based knowledge and university research. Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.