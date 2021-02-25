Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program presents virtual program

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the virtual program, Food Label 411 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, is free and open to the public.

The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor. Participants will learn how to read a Nutrition Facts Label, where to find secret ingredients of a label, and clues to know what is going in their body before they even take a bite.

Zellers said, “Food Labels are updated based on the dietary needs of Americans. This discussion will provide a history of the nutrition facts label and how to understand it as well as information on how to use the ingredients label and food packaging to determine if a food is the right choice for you.”

To register in advance for Food Label 411 on March 18th, go to go.rutgers.edu/65wyt9ve. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the webinar. For more information about the program, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222 or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.