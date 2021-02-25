Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program presents virtual program

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the virtual program, Food Label 411 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, is free and open to the public.
The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor. Participants will learn how to read a Nutrition Facts Label, where to find secret ingredients of a label, and clues to know what is going in their body before they even take a bite.
Zellers said, “Food Labels are updated based on the dietary needs of Americans. This discussion will provide a history of the nutrition facts label and how to understand it as well as information on how to use the ingredients label and food packaging to determine if a food is the right choice for you.”
To register in advance for Food Label 411 on March 18th, go to go.rutgers.edu/65wyt9ve. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the webinar. For more information about the program, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222 or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in person programming at this time, however, virtual programming is being offered. Please follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty for the latest program details. Also, for up to date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County helps both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life, and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health and wellness; food safety; agriculture; environmental and natural resource management; and youth development. This is accomplished through the use of science-based knowledge and university research. Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.