Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Department hosts 'Ask the Expert'

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will be part of the program, "Ask the Expert: Physical Activity," offered by New Jersey Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS).
Join Chris Zellers, FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, Cape May County and other Family and Community Health Sciences professionals online on Wednesday, March 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a short overview of physical activity, followed by open discussion with questions and answers and resources.
Zellers said, “Whether you already lead an active lifestyle or are trying to find ways to squeeze in more physical activity, this session will answer your questions about being more active.”
The "Ask the Expert: Physical Activity" session will be on Zoom and registration is free and easy at Go.Rutgers.edu/9bb9o6ls. You may join this open discussion at whatever time works for you.
In addition to Zellers, the speakers will be Alex Delcollo, Senior Program Coordinator, Salem County and Sarah Curran, FCHS Program Associate, Warren County. The speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the topic. Although it can be hard to find time for physical activity in our busy schedules, it is an important part of overall health, energy balance, cardiovascular health, and more. So, join the experts as they address questions about physical activity from exercise to everyday movement.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. Please follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty for the latest program details. Also, for up to date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit our website CapeMay.NJAES.Rutgers.edu.