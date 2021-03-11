Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Department hosts 'Ask the Expert'

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will be part of the program, "Ask the Expert: Physical Activity," offered by New Jersey Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS).

Join Chris Zellers, FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, Cape May County and other Family and Community Health Sciences professionals online on Wednesday, March 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a short overview of physical activity, followed by open discussion with questions and answers and resources.

Zellers said, “Whether you already lead an active lifestyle or are trying to find ways to squeeze in more physical activity, this session will answer your questions about being more active.”

The "Ask the Expert: Physical Activity" session will be on Zoom and registration is free and easy at Go.Rutgers.edu/9bb9o6ls. You may join this open discussion at whatever time works for you.