Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg, who is also a Women’s Community Club of Cape May member, spoke to the club on Feb. 17 about the new county program entitled Property Alert System. Rothberg encouraged members and the community to register using the link https://clerk.capemaycountynj.gov/Property/Alert/. She stated that there has been positive feedback about this program. This program is free. You may also contact the Clerk’s Office at 609-465-1018 or www.CapeMayCountyClerk.com
Rita Rothberg spoke to the Women's Community Club of Cape May
