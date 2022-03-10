 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rita Rothberg spoke to the Women's Community Club of Cape May

  • 0

Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg, who is also a Women’s Community Club of Cape May member, spoke to the club on Feb. 17 about the new county program entitled Property Alert System. Rothberg encouraged members and the community to register using the link https://clerk.capemaycountynj.gov/Property/Alert/. She stated that there has been positive feedback about this program. This program is free. You may also contact the Clerk’s Office at 609-465-1018 or www.CapeMayCountyClerk.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering E. O. Wilson

There are many giants in the field of ecology, which is the study of living things interacting with their environment. Over the holiday season…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News