Reverse Mortgages Part 2

Last week we started our discussion on reverse mortgages, what they are, and how they work. This week let’s move on to the “good stuff.” Exactly how and why we might use reverse mortgages in retirement planning to potentially improve retirement outcomes.

So why do I think retirees need to at least look at reverse mortgages even if they might not use one? I think that many retirees are looking for the most efficient use of money in retirement. That money includes home equity. If we want to be smart about the usage of our money and the eventual transfer of our assets to our heirs upon our death, then we have to look at all the ways to accomplish that. First, and I know this is an unpopular statement, but I can assure it is true 95% of the time, your kids do not want your house. No, they really don’t. You want them to have your house more than they do. Do they like the idea of it? Maybe, but the reality is that they have their own lives, have different tastes, etc. If given the choice between money or your house, your kids will almost always choose the money. Don’t believe me? Go ask them. Using up your home equity for part of your living expenses in retirement and letting your portfolio continue to grow allows you to maximize your inheritance to your family while allowing you to live in your home for the rest of your life. Equity market returns have been far greater than home value appreciation over the last 100 years by a factor of nearly 3 to 1 which is why this could be a much better strategy in retirement. Money invested and left untouched can result in a much larger inheritance over time than a combination of less investments and your house.

So why might you need a reverse mortgage even if you don’t think you do? A reverse mortgage line of credit can be used by a retiree to access when the markets are down instead of touching retirement funds. This strategy can dramatically improve your chances of preserving your assets during your lifetime. It could allow investments to potentially return to normal levels over time instead of drawing down on them when prices are depressed resulting in negative compound interest. This is the biggest risk to retirees in my opinion. It is known as sequence of return risk. It is the risk that the markets perform poorly in the early years of retirement which can result in a retiree running out of money prematurely.

Reverse mortgages are what are called non-recourse loans. That means that if the size of the loan ever exceeds the value of the home, the difference is paid for by the insurance expense built into the cost. They can’t come looking for the money from your kids. So if your kids don’t want your house and your investments are growing faster than the value of your house, and the lender can’t come back to you for any excess loan balance, then this strategy might result in a significantly higher inheritance than they would have otherwise received.

We have used reverse mortgages as a filler between a person’s retirement date and when they begin to claim Social Security. If someone retires at age 62 but wants to maximize their Social Security payments, we could use a reverse mortgage line of credit to supplement retirement income until age 70 and then again in the later years of retirement. Again, this helps to preserve their money instead of their home equity which I can often argue is far more valuable to them.

Other uses of a reverse mortgage line of credit include, covering a large unexpected medical bill, home repairs, etc. The interest accrual on a HECM is often far cheaper than credit cards if that’s your alternative.

Are reverse mortgages right for everyone? Clearly the answer is no, but they should at least be a part of the conversation for retirees when they are designing their overall retirement plan.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. To view form CRS visit https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures.