Retirement expenses may be more than you think: Reich Report

Vacation Home. Even those who did not intend to buy a vacation home may have a change of heart once they find themselves vacationing to the same area frequently. This is obviously a major expense since it’s not just the purchase price but also all of the maintenance, insurance, taxes, etc. that comes along with it. Personally, I always advise against a vacation home for the first few years of retirement. Just because you vacation there often doesn’t mean you understand what it’s like to live there. You may not like it as much as you thought. Even if you do love it, understand that you will undoubtedly make lots of new friends once you lie there and they might live in a different area of town than you do. I frequently hear of retirees wanting to move only a few years after buying their house to live in the same neighborhood as their new friends. Rent for a few years instead until you totally understand all of the nuances of living there full time.