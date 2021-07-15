Renowned author to speak in Cape May County

This summer, New York Times bestselling author Joyce Maynard will publish her 10th novel, “Count The Ways.” Her most ambitious novel to date, “Count The Ways” tells the story of a family, from the hopeful early days of young marriage and falling in love, to parenthood, divorce, and its costly aftermath, illuminating how the mistakes of parents are passed down through generations to fester, or to be healed.

Maynard will be speak at two July events in Cape May County — 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at the Ocean City Free Public Library, under the outside tent, and hosted by Cape May County Public Library; and at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Cape May County Park & Zoo.

Independent booksellers Sun Rose Words & Music and Stone Harbor Bookshop will be at the events to handle book sales. The author will sign copies of her newest novel and any previous works.

Reached by her lakeside home in New Hampshire, Maynard says, “In all my years of touring the country to talk about the books I write, I’ve never visited Southern New Jersey. I’m happy to say that I’m about to remedy this with two rare live events there to celebrate the publication of my new novel, Count the Ways — my tenth so far, and I think it’s my best work. Having read up on the beautiful beaches and towns of Southern New Jersey, I can’t wait to see the place for myself.”