Remembering E. O. Wilson

There are many giants in the field of ecology, which is the study of living things interacting with their environment. Over the holiday season I was saddened to see that one of them, Edward O. Wilson, had passed away. You may have seen popular press articles or obituaries in late December that wrote about his contributions to ecology, especially those related to ants. When I read of his passing my mind traveled backwards in time to when I was in school reading about his contributions to the field of island biogeography.

Island biogeography broadly deals with the distribution of plants and animals in time and space. In the ecology literature there were many observations that larger islands supported more species than smaller islands, and that islands that were close to mainlands supported more species than those that were farther away. Wilson, working with his colleague Robert MacArtuhur, suggested that the collection of species on an island was not the result of a long evolutionary history or chance, as was believed for a long time, but rather the result of immigration and extinction, happening in real time. They went further and suggested that there was a relatively constant number of species that an island of a given size and distance from mainland could support, and that the specific composition of species on that island could change, even if the number of species remained roughly constant.

These were revolutionary ideas at the time, but, with some careful thought and a tremendous amount of work, were testable through large scale experiments — really large scale experiments! And this was the flashpoint in my mind when I saw that E.O. Wilson had passed away. He partook in what was generally acknowledged as one of the most challenging experiments conducted in ecology. Wilson, working with his student Daniel Simberloff, removed all insects and insect-like animals from six mangroves islands in Florida so that they could document recolonization of the islands. After all of the animals were removed Wilson, Simberloff and others had to identify and count all of the insects that returned. Everything from spiders to ants and moths, and everything in between. After all was said and done, the experiment generally confirmed the theory developed by Wilson and MacArthur.

Wilson’s work in this and other fields were not without criticism, but his work with his colleagues highlighted the importance that experiments could impart on theoretical concepts. And for me, just the scale of the experiment left a lasting impression. In addition, implicit in Dr. Wilson’s experiments is the idea of biodiversity, or the number of living things or groups of things in an area. Entire treatises have been written on the concept of biodiversity, and in future articles we’ll try to scratch the surface, but for now, I’ll just mention that this concept of preserving and enhancing biodiversity is a core principle in ecology, driving initiatives such as education and outreach. Go Green Galloway has taken up some of these initiatives, including the “Twelve Tenacious Invasives” (video on YouTube) and the “Homegrown National Park” (homegrownnationalpark.org) effort.

You can learn more from the source material used this for this article — Simberloff and Wilson’s 1969 paper “Experimental Zoogeography of Islands: The Colonization of Empty Islands,” printed in the journal Ecology (freely available with a Google search), and Leslie Real and James Brown’s book “Foundations of Ecology, Classic Papers with Commentaries.”

