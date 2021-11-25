Remember the Stokes/Sixth Grade Class Experience ?

Fortunately, a funding group was formed called the “Friends of the NJ School of Conservation.” Obviously, there seems to be a long memory of the value of this place, as many former attendees and other supporters stepped up. The group has been deemed viable and financially able to take over ownership and stewardship, providing the percentage of the funding that Montclair State University had supplied for so many years. The gap in funding between revenues and the cost of refurbishing the buildings and grounds will be provided through a partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP).

For now, the budget will include funding to rehire staff to continue the education of students on various topics from grade 6 through 12 and on up to the college and post-graduate levels. It is not clear if or when the School of Conservation might be open again to be enjoyed in exactly the same way that over 6,000-9,000 students and nearly 1,000 teachers from over 100 schools did, almost every year since 1949.