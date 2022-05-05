Registration Open for the Cop Chase 5K on June 4

OCEAN CITY - The annual Cop Chase 5K is set for June 4, and registration is now open on Saturday, April 30.

The scenic 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) race will start at 8 a.m. at Sixth Street and Boardwalk, travel down the Boardwalk and on the streets at the northern end of Ocean City, then finish on the Ocean City High School track.

Online registration will be at runsignup.com/ocnjcopchase5k. Pre-registration fee is $30 until May 31. After that date and on race day, registration is $35. The registration fee for students 18 and under is $10. Race-day registration and packet pickup is at the Ocean City High School track with parking accessible from the beach block of Fifth Street.

All proceeds benefit the Ocean City Police Benevolent Association, which supports scholarships for high school seniors, a Christmas toy drive, free bike helmets and other community projects. During and after the race, the OCPBA will host a series of fitness events (non-competitive) for kids ages 5 to 12. There is no charge for the kids events and all children who participate will receive a ribbon and a chance to win a bicycle from the Tuckahoe Bike Shop.