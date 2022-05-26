 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration Open for Adult/Child Pickleball Tournament on June 3

OCEAN CITY — Sign-ups are now open for an adult/child pickleball tournament at 5:30 p.m. on June 3 at the Ocean City Civic Center (Sixth Street and Boardwalk). The competition will feature doubles teams comprised of an adult (age 18 and older) and a child in grades 4 to 8.

An optional practice will be held 5:30 to 8 p.m. on May 26 at the Civic Center. Staff will be on hand to help explain the game and rules.

The tournament will consist of a timed round-robin play with a four-team playoff bracket. It is open to 24 teams (doubles), and the registration fee is $10 per team.

Interested teams can sign up at ocnj.recdesk.com.

