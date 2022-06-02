Reducing our environmental impact during travel

We all love to travel and it enriches lives, but air travel is not always good for our planet.

With some tweaks to how we approach travel, the environmental impact of a trip can be minimized. Here are a few tips to consider for the upcoming travel season.

Go digital. Instead of printing paper boarding passes, download the airline app so they can be emailed/texted to your phone. The same can be done with hotel and car rental information. In addition to saving the paper, it also eliminates the endless fumbling looking for information copies.

Pack snacks. Instead of plastic wrapped, overpriced food at the airport you can bring your own snacks onto the plane. Make sure to follow TSA guidelines which you can easily find online.

Bring a reusable water bottle. They are sustainable and help you avoid having to buy expensive plastic bottles at the airport. The key is to make certain the bottle is empty before heading through security screening. Then you can fill it at water stations before you get on the plane.

Bring personal care items in small containers. Instead of buying expensive little travel size shampoos and washes, make use of products you have at home. Use reusable travel size containers (3.4 ounces or less to meet TSA guidelines). Keep all liquid and gel products together in a reusable silicone bag.

Consider solid shampoos and conditioners. Shampoos and conditioners in bar form are convenient and reduce plastic waste.

Say no to single-use items. Try to avoid using single use plastics that may be offered to you. These can include items such as plastic straws, throw-away earbuds, and utensils.

Be eco friendly at your destination. In the hotel or home you rent, turn off lights when out, turn up air conditioning temperature, take shorter showers to save water, and reuse towels/linens.

For more information on air travel look to the TSA website and also Google eco friendly travel tips. Happy travels this summer season!

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.