Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

NEW JERSEY — The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
One heartwarming gesture deserves another
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in New Jersey Feb. 1-15
NORTHERN NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey
209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Saturday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (whole blood)
Bergen
East Rutherford
2/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowlands YMCA, 390 Murray Hill Parkway
Little Ferry
2/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Little Ferry Senior Center, 95 Main Street
Oradell
2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oradell Senior Center, 1 Veterans Place
Ramsey
2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, 301 E Main Street
Ridgewood
2/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Lodge #113 F&AM, 99 South Maple Avenue
_______________
Essex
Millburn
2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Millburn High School, 462 Millburn Avenue
Montclair
2/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street
West Orange
2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cambria Hotel West Orange, 12 Rooney Circle
_______________
Hudson
Bayonne
2/9/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bayonne Masonic Lodge, 888 Avenue C
Hoboken
2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Multi Service Center, 124 Grand Street
_______________
Passaic
Wanaque
2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wanaque First Aid Squad, 5 Melrose Avenue
_______________
Sussex
Newton
2/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Andover Township Fire Department, 625 Limecrest Road
_______________
Warren
Blairstown
2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blairstown Township Municipal Building, 106 State Route 94
CENTRAL NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey
707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday: 10 a.m.-6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Hunterdon
Califon
2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lower Valley Presbyterian Church, 445 County Route 513
_______________
Mercer
Hamilton
2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nottingham Fire Company, 200 Mercer Street
2/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Metro Center Clock Building, 200 American Metro Boulevard
Princeton
2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boston Properties, 101 Carnegie Center Drive
2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stone Hill Church, 1025 Bunn Drive
______________
Middlesex
Edison
2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pines Manor, 2085 Lincoln Highway
2/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edison VFW Memorial Post 3117, 55 National Road
Iselin
2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street
Monroe Township
2/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe Township Jewish Center, 11 Cornell Avenue
Piscataway
2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Radisson Hotel Piscataway-Somerset, 21 Kingsbridge Road
South Amboy
2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Amboy Branch YMCA, 200 John T O'Leary Boulevard
_______________
Monmouth
Freehold
2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Freehold Township Senior Center, 116 Jackson Mills Road
Lincroft
2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Brookdale Community College Robert J. Collins Arena, 765 Newman Springs Road
Tinton Falls
2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jersey Coast Chapter, 1540 West Park Avenue
Wall
2/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Full Gospel Church, 2649 E Hurley Pond Road
_______________
Ocean
Brick
2/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road
Manahawkin
2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72
New Egypt
2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Egypt Elks Lodge 2457, 105 Lakewood Road
Toms River
2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East
2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road
_______________
Somerset
Basking Ridge
2/7/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. James Roman Catholic Church, 184 S. Finley Avenue
2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Somerset Hills YMCA, 140 Mount Airy Road
Manville
2/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 2290, 600 Washington Avenue
Skillman
2/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Otto Kaufman Community Center, 356 Skillman Road
Somerville
2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Somerville YMCA, 2 Green Street
_______________
Union
New Providence
2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 419 South Street
Summit
2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 306 Morris Avenue
2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue
_______________
SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers
Camden County Donation Center
5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Pleasantville Donation Center
850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Thursday: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Atlantic
Avenue
2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Avenue
Atlantic City
2/25/2021: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Caesars, 2100 Pacific Avenue
Brigantine
2/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street South
Egg Harbor Township
2/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Avenue
Galloway
2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike
2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 South Wrangleboro Road
Hammonton
2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Victory Bible Church, 816 South Egg Harbor Road
Margate City
2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Avenue
Mays Landing
2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50
2/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main Street
Northfield
2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 West Mill Road
Somers Point
2/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road
_______________
Burlington
Bordentown
2/1/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manheim, 730 Route 68
Browns Mills
2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Presidential Lakes Fire Department, 703 New York Road
Burlington
2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fountain of Life, 2035 Columbus Road
Cinnaminson
2/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Cinnaminson Community Center, 1621 Riverton Road
Delran
2/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delran Township Building, 900 Chester Avenue
Lumberton
2/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lumberton Emergency Squad, 34 Municipal Drive
Marlton
2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 515 E. Main Street
2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Barn Recreation Center, 1004 Tuckerton Road
Medford
2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flying W Airport Resort, 60 Fostertown Road
2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 Tabernacle Road
2/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 7677, 317 Church Road
Moorestown
2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Road
2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community House of Moorestown, 16 East Main Street
Mount Holly
2/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Holly Moose Lodge No. 737, 853 Woodlane Road
2/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Virtua Memorial Hospital, 175 Madison Avenue
Mount Laurel
2/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Laurel YMCA, 59 Centerton Road
2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C
Riverside
2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beverly-Riverside Lodge 107 of F&AM, 621 South Chester Avenue
Willingboro
2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Al-Nasr Mosque, 500 Bridge Street
______________
Camden
Audubon
2/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Kove, 20 W Atlantic Avenue
Berlin
2/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virtua, 100 Townsend Avenue
Blackwood
2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Valleybrook Country Club, 200 Golfview Drive
Cherry Hill
2/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 252 E. Evesham Road
Clementon
2/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gloucester Township Senior Center, 1261 Chews Landing Road
Erial
2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Erial Community Church, 1725 New Brooklyn Road
Haddonfield
2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 350 Crystal Lake Avenue
Merchantville
2/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merchantville Masonic Temple, 6926 Park Avenue
Runnemede
2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Runnemede Boro Harry Williams Community Center, 2 Broadway
Turnersville
2/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Township Ambulance & Rescue Association, 4 Willow Street
Voorhees
2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak Road
2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Brookdale Senior Living Evesham, 1 Brendenwood Drive
_______________
Cape May
Avalon
2/12/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St. Brendan the Navigator, 5012 Dune Drive
Dennisville
2/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Dennis Township Municipal Building, 571 Petersburg Road
North Wildwood
2/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Avenue
Wildwood Crest
2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company, 7100 Pacific Avenue
______________
Cumberland
Bridgeton
2/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Seabrook Fire & Rescue, 90 Foster Road
Millville
2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Officers Club
2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 North Second Street
Vineland
2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Hall, 187 W. Wheat Road
2/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue
2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue
_______________
Gloucester
Clarksboro
2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 304 Kings Highway
Clayton
2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clayton Elks Lodge 2132, Broad & Walnut Streets
Deptford
2/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Almonesson United Methodist Church, 1680 Almonesson Road
Glassboro
2/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glassboro VFW Post 679, 275 Wilmer Street
2/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rowan University Student Center, 201 Mullica Hill Road
Mullica Hill
2/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robert W. Mills Post 452, 141 Nortb Main Street
Pitman
2/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Rock Church, 205 Esplanade Avenue
Sewell
2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
2/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virtua Washington Township, 239 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
2/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
2/5/2021: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington Township Senior Center, 315 Greentree Road
2/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
2/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
2/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
Wenonah
2/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, 202 E. Mantua Avenue
Williamstown
2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pfeiffer Community Center, 301 Blue Bell Road
Woodbury
2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kemble United Methodist Church, 19 S. Broad Street
______________
Salem
Monroeville
2/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ferrell Fire Company, 186 Elk Road
Pedricktown
2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pedricktown Industrial Complex, 76 Porcupine Road
Salem
2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 253, 20 Phillip Drive
Woodstown
2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodstown Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road
_______________
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.