 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic
0 comments

Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

  • 0

NEW JERSEY — The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

One heartwarming gesture deserves another

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in New Jersey Feb. 1-15

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey

209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Saturday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (whole blood)

Bergen

East Rutherford

2/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowlands YMCA, 390 Murray Hill Parkway

Little Ferry

2/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Little Ferry Senior Center, 95 Main Street

Oradell

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oradell Senior Center, 1 Veterans Place

Ramsey

2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, 301 E Main Street

Ridgewood

2/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Lodge #113 F&AM, 99 South Maple Avenue

_______________

Essex

Millburn

2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Millburn High School, 462 Millburn Avenue

Montclair

2/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street

West Orange

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cambria Hotel West Orange, 12 Rooney Circle

_______________

Hudson

Bayonne

2/9/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bayonne Masonic Lodge, 888 Avenue C

Hoboken

2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Multi Service Center, 124 Grand Street

_______________

Passaic

Wanaque

2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wanaque First Aid Squad, 5 Melrose Avenue

_______________

Sussex

Newton

2/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Andover Township Fire Department, 625 Limecrest Road

_______________

Warren

Blairstown

2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blairstown Township Municipal Building, 106 State Route 94

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Thursday: 10 a.m.-6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Hunterdon

Califon

2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lower Valley Presbyterian Church, 445 County Route 513

_______________

Mercer

Hamilton

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nottingham Fire Company, 200 Mercer Street

2/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Metro Center Clock Building, 200 American Metro Boulevard

Princeton

2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boston Properties, 101 Carnegie Center Drive

2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stone Hill Church, 1025 Bunn Drive

______________

Middlesex

Edison

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pines Manor, 2085 Lincoln Highway

2/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edison VFW Memorial Post 3117, 55 National Road

Iselin

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street

Monroe Township

2/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe Township Jewish Center, 11 Cornell Avenue

Piscataway

2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Radisson Hotel Piscataway-Somerset, 21 Kingsbridge Road

South Amboy

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Amboy Branch YMCA, 200 John T O'Leary Boulevard

_______________

Monmouth

Freehold

2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Freehold Township Senior Center, 116 Jackson Mills Road

Lincroft

2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Brookdale Community College Robert J. Collins Arena, 765 Newman Springs Road

Tinton Falls

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jersey Coast Chapter, 1540 West Park Avenue

Wall

2/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Full Gospel Church, 2649 E Hurley Pond Road

_______________

Ocean

Brick

2/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road

Manahawkin

2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72

New Egypt

2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Egypt Elks Lodge 2457, 105 Lakewood Road

Toms River

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East

2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road

_______________

Somerset

Basking Ridge

2/7/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. James Roman Catholic Church, 184 S. Finley Avenue

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Somerset Hills YMCA, 140 Mount Airy Road

Manville

2/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 2290, 600 Washington Avenue

Skillman

2/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Otto Kaufman Community Center, 356 Skillman Road

Somerville

2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Somerville YMCA, 2 Green Street

_______________

Union

New Providence

2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 419 South Street

Summit

2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 306 Morris Avenue

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue

_______________

SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers

Camden County Donation Center

5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Pleasantville Donation Center

850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville

Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Thursday: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Atlantic

Avenue

2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Avenue

Atlantic City

2/25/2021: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Caesars, 2100 Pacific Avenue

Brigantine

2/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street South

Egg Harbor Township

2/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Avenue

Galloway

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike

2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 South Wrangleboro Road

Hammonton

2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Victory Bible Church, 816 South Egg Harbor Road

Margate City

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Avenue

Mays Landing

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50

2/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main Street

Northfield

2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 West Mill Road

Somers Point

2/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road

_______________

Burlington

Bordentown

2/1/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manheim, 730 Route 68

Browns Mills

2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Presidential Lakes Fire Department, 703 New York Road

Burlington

2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fountain of Life, 2035 Columbus Road

Cinnaminson

2/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Cinnaminson Community Center, 1621 Riverton Road

Delran

2/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delran Township Building, 900 Chester Avenue

Lumberton

2/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lumberton Emergency Squad, 34 Municipal Drive

Marlton

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 515 E. Main Street

2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Barn Recreation Center, 1004 Tuckerton Road

Medford

2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flying W Airport Resort, 60 Fostertown Road

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 Tabernacle Road

2/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 7677, 317 Church Road

Moorestown

2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Road

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community House of Moorestown, 16 East Main Street

Mount Holly

2/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Holly Moose Lodge No. 737, 853 Woodlane Road

2/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Virtua Memorial Hospital, 175 Madison Avenue

Mount Laurel

2/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Laurel YMCA, 59 Centerton Road

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C

Riverside

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beverly-Riverside Lodge 107 of F&AM, 621 South Chester Avenue

Willingboro

2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Al-Nasr Mosque, 500 Bridge Street

______________

Camden

Audubon

2/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Kove, 20 W Atlantic Avenue

Berlin

2/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virtua, 100 Townsend Avenue

Blackwood

2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Valleybrook Country Club, 200 Golfview Drive

Cherry Hill

2/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 252 E. Evesham Road

Clementon

2/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gloucester Township Senior Center, 1261 Chews Landing Road

Erial

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Erial Community Church, 1725 New Brooklyn Road

Haddonfield

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 350 Crystal Lake Avenue

Merchantville

2/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merchantville Masonic Temple, 6926 Park Avenue

Runnemede

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Runnemede Boro Harry Williams Community Center, 2 Broadway

Turnersville

2/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Township Ambulance & Rescue Association, 4 Willow Street

Voorhees

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak Road

2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Brookdale Senior Living Evesham, 1 Brendenwood Drive

_______________

Cape May

Avalon

2/12/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St. Brendan the Navigator, 5012 Dune Drive

Dennisville

2/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Dennis Township Municipal Building, 571 Petersburg Road

North Wildwood

2/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Avenue

Wildwood Crest

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company, 7100 Pacific Avenue

______________

Cumberland

Bridgeton

2/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Seabrook Fire & Rescue, 90 Foster Road

Millville

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Officers Club

2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 North Second Street

Vineland

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Hall, 187 W. Wheat Road

2/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue

_______________

Gloucester

Clarksboro

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 304 Kings Highway

Clayton

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clayton Elks Lodge 2132, Broad & Walnut Streets

Deptford

2/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Almonesson United Methodist Church, 1680 Almonesson Road

Glassboro

2/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glassboro VFW Post 679, 275 Wilmer Street

2/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rowan University Student Center, 201 Mullica Hill Road

Mullica Hill

2/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robert W. Mills Post 452, 141 Nortb Main Street

Pitman

2/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Rock Church, 205 Esplanade Avenue

Sewell

2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

2/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virtua Washington Township, 239 Hurffville Crosskeys Road

2/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

2/5/2021: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington Township Senior Center, 315 Greentree Road

2/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

2/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

2/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

Wenonah

2/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, 202 E. Mantua Avenue

Williamstown

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pfeiffer Community Center, 301 Blue Bell Road

Woodbury

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kemble United Methodist Church, 19 S. Broad Street

______________

Salem

Monroeville

2/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ferrell Fire Company, 186 Elk Road

Pedricktown

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pedricktown Industrial Complex, 76 Porcupine Road

Salem

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 253, 20 Phillip Drive

Woodstown

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodstown Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road

_______________

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit  RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News