'Recycled Content Bill' advances in New Jersey

A key component in the evolution of resource recycling has advanced in the State Legislature. A series of measures to require recycled content in products made or sold in New Jersey is now getting closer to reality.

Decades of poor decisions by governments and corporations have let recycling slip out of control due to the outsourcing of our waste resources to other countries and an “out of sight-out of mind” mentality. So, to make the commodities found in the recycling stream part of the manufacturing base of New Jersey again, this legislation will put some missing spokes back in the wheel of a “circular economy” !

Fewer virgin resources would be required to produce glass containers, paper products, rigid plastic products, and those plastic products that will still be permitted under the “Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.” That law has already begun to be implemented, regarding the use of plastic straws, and is scheduled to be fully in effect in May of 2022.