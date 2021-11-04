Ready for a second round? Habitat Cape May County and local craft breweries announce House that Beer Built event

CAPE MAY — Building on success, the second annual House that Beer Built event has broken ground! All 10 local Cape May County breweries have partnered up to continue their legacy of giving by wielding their beer power tools once more. This year we’re stirring up the suspense with 10 dedicated secret brews that will be revealed all together, all at once, in one location. Get in on the tap takeover action at the Rio Station on Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. A special VIP package including early entry, brewer introduction, beer sampling, merch and raffle ticket for swag basket available for purchase at habitatcapemaycounty.org.

Participating breweries include: 7 Mile Brewery, Avalon Brew Pub, Bucket Brigade, Cape May Brewery, COHO Brewing Co., Cold Spring Brewery, Gusto, Ludlam Island, MudHen and Slack Tide. On Saturday, Nov. 6, each brewery will release their beer in house and will be available while supplies last.