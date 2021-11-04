Ready for a second round? Habitat Cape May County and local craft breweries announce House that Beer Built event

CAPE MAY — Building on success, the second annual House that Beer Built event has broken ground! All 10 local Cape May County breweries have partnered up to continue their legacy of giving by wielding their beer power tools once more. This year we’re stirring up the suspense with 10 dedicated secret brews that will be revealed all together, all at once, in one location. Get in on the tap takeover action at the Rio Station on Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. A special VIP package including early entry, brewer introduction, beer sampling, merch and raffle ticket for swag basket available for purchase at habitatcapemaycounty.org.
Participating breweries include: 7 Mile Brewery, Avalon Brew Pub, Bucket Brigade, Cape May Brewery, COHO Brewing Co., Cold Spring Brewery, Gusto, Ludlam Island, MudHen and Slack Tide. On Saturday, Nov. 6, each brewery will release their beer in house and will be available while supplies last.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 7 households—more than 17 million—were paying half or more of their incomes on a place to live. The pandemic has only deepened these challenges for many and a record shortage of affordable homes is locking out first-time and lower-income homebuyers. Cape May County is no exception and homeownership is simply out of reach for our neighbors, friends and families. This brewery alliance is a show of solidarity to help a local deserving family in need have a stable, safe and affordable forever home.
“Tapping into this incredible group of people has proven powerful for our home building success. The fact that so many hands have a part in it, by simply raising a glass, is astounding. That’s what makes this event so fun and fruitful at the same time and a real example of giving by the full community,” said Sarah Matthews, Habitat Cape May executive director.
About Habitat for Humanity: Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit ecumenical Christian housing ministry founded in 1976 that builds simple affordable houses in partnership with those in need of decent housing. Habitat operates at the grassroots level, with local affiliates in all 50 states and over 90 countries. Homeownership creates long-lasting and life-changing impact on families and communities, including providing an asset-building opportunity, influencing health and educational outcomes, and contributing to positive community development. To date, Habitat for Humanity Cape May has built 18 houses in our county, is finishing the 19th and embarking on the 20th for this project.
