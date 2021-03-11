Rachna B. Joshi, MD welcomed to Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Dr. Rachna B. Joshi to Cape May County. Dr. Joshi has joined Cape Regional Physicians Associates’ primary care practice located in North Cape May, NJ. She is board certified in internal medicine.

Dr. Joshi graduated from the Government Medical College, South Gujarat University, Surat, Gujarat, India and completed her residency training in internal medicine at the Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Prior to joining Cape Regional Physicians Associates, Dr. Joshi served as an inpatient hospitalist at two local medical centers and most recently was in private practice in Manahawkin.

Dr. Joshi’s office is located at Cape Regional Medical Plaza, 3806 Bayshore Road, Suite 101, North Cape May. To schedule an appointment, call 609-463-CAPE or visit CapeRegionalHealth.com/primary-care to request an appointment.