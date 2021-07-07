Preventing the spread of wildlife rabies in Cape May County

Do not attempt to take bait away from your pet; you may be bitten!

Wash your hands or exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water if you touch the bait or the liquid vaccine inside the bait.

To ensure that animal rabies is controlled, and that people and pets are protected, pet owners must do their part by vaccinating their dogs and cats against rabies. Additionally, people should not approach wild animals themselves — instead, call the local animal control officer for assistance.

Rabies is a fatal disease in humans and any animal bite should be taken seriously. The rabies virus is shed in the saliva of animals that are infected with the virus. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound, seek medical attention immediately, and call the Cape May County Department of Health and your municipal animal control agency. If you are exposed to a rabid or suspected rabid animal, you must receive rabies shots as soon as possible to prevent the disease. If your pet has contact with a wild animal, contact your veterinarian and the Department of Health right away.

If you have questions about the County’s wild animal rabies vaccination program, call the Health Department at 609-465-1209. For more information on animal rabies, go to the Environmental Division at cmchealth.net and to receive information on public health news and local events, “like” the Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook.