Presidents Weekend in Cape May to feature trolleys and tours

CAPE MAY — The Cape May Lighthouse in winter is a special experience during Presidents Day Weekend Feb. 13 to 15.

Visitors can climb the 199 steps to the top of the tower for a magnificent view and support the continued preservation of this historic beacon. It’s brisk up top, so bundle up, but that’s part of the fun.

Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) will offer guided tours during the weekend of the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate, one of the best examples of Stick Style architecture in the country. Visitors can learn about its outstanding architecture and the Victorian family who lived there.

Historic District Trolley Tours will run during the weekend and make it clear why Cape May is a National Historic Landmark City.

Ghosts of Cape Trolley Tours run this weekend and tell documented tales of ghostly Cape May experiences.

Masks are required at this time both indoors and outdoors at all Cape May MAC tours, events and historic sites. Schedules are subject to change and capacities may be limited. For tickets and information, see capeamymac.org.