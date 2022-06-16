Positive Perspective in Bad Markets - Reich Report

I know it seems like there isn’t much to be positive about lately when it comes to the financial markets, but not everything about poor market conditions is bad. There are steps you can take to help control the few things you can when times get tough. Here are a few of the things you can do to limit risk, save on taxes and potentially recapture your principal faster.

1. Review your goals. If your goal hasn’t changed, should your investments? This is the first question to ask yourself. If nothing about your situation, time horizon, risk level, etc. is different than why do you want to make changes to your portfolio just because the market is down? Markets go down, it’s a normal part of investing. The good news is that they are up an average of about 3/1 compared to down. The S&P 500 has averaged 10.5% since it started in 1957 until the end of last year.* That average includes all of the bad years we have had along the way. Keep a long-term perspective and don’t get caught up in all the short-term news and hype.

2. Rebalance. Unfortunately investing isn’t a set it and forget it thing. Rebalancing your portfolio can have a huge impact on both your risk level and return. People love when one part of their portfolio is doing well, and are often reluctant to change it, but it’s important to realize that you no longer have the portfolio you thought you did when you started. The example I have been using lately is a 50/50 stocks to bonds portfolio in April of 2020 was a 65/35 stock to bond portfolio at the end of last year! In only a little more than a year and a half, the portfolio composition is completely different. This would obviously have a dramatic effect on the performance of the portfolio when the markets declined in the first quarter of this year.

3. Dollar-cost Averaging. Back in 2008, which was one of the worst markets we have seen since the Great Depression, portfolios took an average of five years to return to where they previously were. The same is not true for those who were actively making contributions to their investments. Those active contributors saw their balances return in 2.5 years on average. That’s half the time it took those that weren’t contributing! Why? Because every week/month/etc. they were buying shares at different levels, most of which were lower than the month before. This reduces the overall cost of all your shares. Buying at lower prices helps you to get your money back faster when stock prices return to their previous highs.

4. Tax-Loss Harvesting. Capital losses can be used to offset capital gains to potentially help reduce your taxes. You may even be able to even write off up to $3,000 of losses against your taxes even if you have no gains. This potential tax savings should be factored in when determining your overall portfolio return. I always try to get clients to focus on actual net return vs. gross return. You can’t just look at what a fund, etc. made. You have to look at return, net of fees, net of taxes, net of risk. That’s the real return that you should be concerned about. Make such you account for all of those things when evaluating your performance.

Nobody likes a down market, but there are steps you can take to minimize the pain until they’re over, and yes, they will be over at some point. Down markets are necessary for normal market function. Think of them as a pressure relief valve. You have to release excess built up pressure for things to work as they should. What we are experiencing in the markets are both normal and necessary, so don’t lose perspective.

*Investopedia.com Dollar cost averaging does not assure a profit and does not protect against a loss in declining markets. This strategy involves continuous investing; you should consider your financial ability to continue purchases no matter how prices fluctuate.