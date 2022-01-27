Pondering Seniors’ Attitudes Toward Sustainability

In all of this, the views of seniors defy easy characterization and studies reveal mixed results. But what about experience? Here the picture changes. Older people may have one advantage in that they’ve watched climate change occur for years before their very eyes. Summers are hotter, shrubs flower earlier, snow is less frequent, flooded roads near beaches are routine. Fire, extreme weather, states of emergency, toxins in water, and particulates in the air are objective realities that the average senior has experienced. The open road that once made the auto seem like a freedom machine is now clogged with more traffic than many may want to navigate. The hiking trail that once beckoned may now have been paved as a part of a strip mall parking lot.

The packaging of products is another obvious change. Seniors remember a time when detergent flakes came in cardboard boxes and milk was left at your door in glass bottles. Your garbage went out in a paper bag and your lunch box was made of tin. Your fruits even found their way home without being neatly tied into plastic bags,