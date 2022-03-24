Pineland Municipal Council Officers Sworn in at Reorganization Meeting

Chairman William Pikolycky is pleased to announce the installation of the Executive Committee of the Pinelands Municipal Council on March 8 at the annual reorganization. State Senator Vincent Polistina, R-2, presided at the ceremony held at Buena Vista Township Municipal Building.

The Executive Officers are: William Pikolycky, mayor of Woodbine Borough, chairman; Deborah Buzby-Cope, mayor of Bass River Township, vice chair; Karen Vaccaro, of Manchester Township, designee; and Jay Renwick, of Shamong Township, member-at-large designee.

Upcoming meetings of the municipal council are: May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Stafford Township Municipal Building; July 26 at 4 p.m. at the Pinelands Commission Headquarters; Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Shamong Township Municipal Building; and Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Weymouth Township Municipal Building. More information about the municipal council can be found at nj.gov/pinelands/home/munico/

Municipal representatives and the public are encouraged to attend.

“I want to thank all of the Pinelands municipalities in their support of the municipal council. Last year we were successful in restoring the Garden State Preservation Trust, a very important revenue source for municipalities which host tax-exempt state preservation lands. This fund allows Pinelands municipalities to continue to provide excellent services while holding the line on property taxes,” stated Chairman Pikolycky.