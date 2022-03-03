Petro Cohen law firm announces three new partners

NORTHFIELD – Attorneys Suzanne Holz Meola, Terri A. Hiles and Richard W. Gaeckle have been named partners Petro Cohen, P.C., law firm, senior partner Frank Petro announced. Recognized as a leading workers’ compensation, personal injury and Social Security disability law firm in New Jersey, Petro Cohen has been based in Northfield for more than 20 years with offices also in Cherry Hill, Cape May Court House and Hamilton.

“We are proud to recognize these three outstanding lawyers as new partners and congratulate them on the well-deserved promotion,” said Petro. “Suzanne, Terri, and Rich each have a long history of excellence in service to our clients, the Bar and our South Jersey community.”

Suzanne Holz Meola heads the Social Security Disability Department at Petro Cohen with more than 30 years of legal experience. She also handles workers’ compensation claims for the firm. Holz Meola graduated cum laude from Mount St. Mary’s College in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree and received a Juris Doctor degree from Dickinson School of Law of Pennsylvania State University in 1989. As part of her legal education, Holz Meola assisted in providing free legal services to victims of domestic abuse at a local legal clinic. She was admitted to the New Jersey State Bar in 1989, the U. S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in 1989 and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in 1992.

Prior to joining Petro Cohen PC in June of 2004, Holz-Meola was a partner at a private-practice law firm handling personal injury, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability claims for more than 10 years. She is active in several legal associations including the Monmouth County Bar Association, the NJ Bar Association, and the Justice James H. Coleman Jr. New Jersey Workers’ Compensation American Inn of Court. Holz Meola currently resides in Monmouth County with her husband and daughter.

Terri A. Hiles’ focus is on workers’ compensation claims with more than 25 years of legal experience. Her practice at Petro Cohen includes all areas of workers’ compensation, including traumatic injury and occupational exposure claims. Hiles earned her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in 1993 and her Juris Doctor degree from Widener University in 1997. She was admitted to the New Jersey State Bar in 1998 and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in 1999. Additionally, Hiles is a member of the Atlantic County Bar Association, the Justice James H. Coleman Jr. New Jersey Workers’ Compensation American Inn of Court and the New Jersey Association for Justice.

Prior to joining Petro Cohen in 2012, Hiles worked as assistant county counsel for Atlantic County for more than 11 years where her primary focus was workers’ compensation claims. She has been a resident of Atlantic County. She currently resides in Egg Harbor Township with her husband and teenage son.

Richard W. Gaeckle has 20 years of litigation and trial experience. As part of the Personal Injury team, Gaeckle handles matters on behalf of those injured as a result of the fault of another. A graduate of St. Peter’s College and New York Law School, Gaeckle entered private practice with a specific concentration in construction law. He served as the co-chair of the Construction Section of the New Jersey Bar Association and was a frequent lecturer at Rutgers University School of Engineering.

Gaeckle volunteered to provide pro bono representation for homeowners affected by Hurricane Sandy in the Rebuilding Union Beach Project. He is an active member of the Atlantic County and Cape May County bar associations. A native of South Jersey, Gaeckle grew up in Cape May County and currently lives in Galloway Township with his wife and children.