CAPE MAY — Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager Michael J. Voll led the swearing-in ceremony recently of the Superintendent of Beaches (Chief) Harry Back, Capt. Marty Franco, and Lt. Sara Werner.

The three new administration officials bring over 75 years of experience in the beach patrol service.

“I am looking forward to Capt. Marty Franco and Lt. Sara Werner being a great addition to an already stellar team of lifeguards,” Back said.