Ocean City Theatre Company Announces 2022 Summer Children's Theatre Series

JULY 12: “GO DOG GO” — P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color and space. The dogs delve into life with gusto, creating a visual spectacle for the audience to feast upon. They snorkel. They howl at the moon. They ride a ferris wheel. They sing and dance and climb trees. This is a rollicking free-for-all of chicanine-ery. A big and little musical world of doggy fun. Like a pop-up book that comes to life, and never stops! Show times 10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

JULY 19: “NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE” — A rock’ n roll parable with a significant message for today’s audiences, based on the hit children’s book by Mo Willems. Wilbur and all his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel have always been, well, naked. Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there’s no need to be just like everyone else. Show times 10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.