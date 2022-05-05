Ocean City Seeks Volunteers for Special Olympics Track and Field Meet

Ocean City will be host to the Special Olympics’ New Jersey Area 8 (Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties) Track and Field Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at Carey Stadium.

About 75 athletes will compete in this meet in hopes of qualifying for the Special Olympics New Jersey State Summer Games held at The College of New Jersey from June 10 to June 12.

The Recreation Department is seeking volunteers to staff the meet, including:

Escorts (to walk athletes from their staging area to the starting line or from the finish line to the awards area)

Timers/distance measurers

Track monitors (to stand at all the track fence entrances to make sure events are not interrupted)

Sheet runners (to collect sheets of recorded times or distances)

Fun zone volunteers: There will be games and face-painting set up for when the athletes aren’t competing.

Table sales: There will be a t-shirt table with some things up for sale if anyone wanted to help man the table.

Fans in the stands: a fun crowd atmosphere to cheer on the athletes.

Volunteers can sign up to help all day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), for a morning session (9 a.m. to noon) or for an afternoon session (noon to 3 p.m.).

Most of all, spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on the athletes in the meet.

Anybody interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at utchallengersports.com/volunteer-registration-special-olympics-track-and-field-meet.html.