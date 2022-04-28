 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City Fine Arts League winners announcedl

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League recently announced the winners in the “Signs of Spring” Art Show & Exhibition this month.

The winners are first place, Donna Mindish of Northfield for “Spring Has Sprung” (pastel); second place, Dawn Kohansky of Millville for “Peaceful Pansies” (acrylic); and third place, Grace Zambelli of Ventnor for “Downpour at the Downs” (acrylic).

Honorable mentions include Alexis Flack of Somers Point for “Robin’s Nest” and Rene Capri of Cape May Court House for “Welcome Tulips.”

For more information about the Ocean City Fine Arts League, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.

