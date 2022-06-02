Ocean City Fine Arts League announces winners of May show

Ocean City — Margate artist wins the “Inspiration from my Travels” Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery in May.

1st Place Janet Gabriel "Taos New Mexico" Pastel Margate

2nd Place Marion Lotka "Bridge View " Mixed Media Marmora

3rd Place Gail Beckley " Still Standing " Photo Absecon

HM Bianca O'Keefe " Santorini" Acrylic Ventnor

HM Erica Midiri " Iowa Idyll" Acrylic Egg Harbor Township

Photo #1: Janet Gabriel “Taos, New Mexico”

Photo #2: Marion Lotka “Bridge View”

Photo #3: Gail Beckley “Still Standing”

The Ocean City Fine Arts League is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating awareness of the arts and art community. Comprised of local artists and art lovers, the "Art on Asbury" Gallery showcases watercolor, oil, acrylic, mixed media, photography, pottery, textiles, jewelry and sculptures- all made by local artists. The Gallery is located 711 Asbury Avenue in Ocean City.