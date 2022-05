OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department will hold a Coffee with Cops event 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Ocean City Coffee Company on the Boardwalk between Ninth and 10th streets.

The public is invited to discuss any thoughts or questions on local policing and other topics with the department’s Community Policing Unit. The program is designed to help officers and community members connect in an informal setting. Ocean City Coffee Company will be providing free coffee to all who attend.