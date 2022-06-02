Ocean City Arts Center Gallery June show

OCEAN CITY — The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center kicks off summer with its Annual Invitational Themed Show.

This year’s theme is “In the Manner of Edvard Munch.” The show opens June 1 and runs through June 29. A Meet the Artists reception will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 10. The gallery is located on the second floor of the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. The participating artists are listed below.

The idea is to challenge the invited artists to be creative with the theme, and possibly even stretch the artist beyond their comfort zone. Painting “In the Manner of Edvard Munch” is certainly not an easy accomplishment. Munch’s style and subject manner changed several times throughout his life, but one thing stayed the same: He was an expressionist. Expressionism is a movement in which the artist conveys internal feelings and emotions in their work, using color, lines, movement, composition, etc. Munch was the most influential proponent of this movement. His most famous painting is “The Scream.”

Each of his many paintings not only tells a story but very much expresses the internal feelings of the subjects or how the subjects made Munch feel. The invited artists rose to the challenge, creating exciting and beautiful work.

Participating artists are Gail Beckley, Carla Brennan, Marilyn Brent, Diane Brown, Joanne Coffman, Merryl Cool, Jenny Fischer, Janet Gabriel, Trent Gabriel, Ellen Gavin, Adele Governatore, Lolly Grilli, Alisa Harris, Nancy Harris, Shirley Hawthorne, Susan Irland, Rae Jaffe, Theresa Kennish, Joanne Killian, Cheryl Matthews, Annette Maynard, Carole McCray, Ericka Midiri, Carla Migliaccio, Gloria Moyer, Darlene Olivieri, Maria Payer, Thomas Ralston, Susan Rau, Barbara Rosin, Allison Southard and Grace Zambelli.

The Ocean City Arts Center’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Arts Center is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 609-399-7628 or check out the Ocean City Arts Center on Facebook and Instagram.