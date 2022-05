NORTH WILDWOOD — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the city will honor fallen soldiers from every war at 10 a.m. Memorial Day at the North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues.

This year they also will break ground on a Gold Star Families Monument to be erected later this year at the Veterans Memorial site.

All are welcomed to join in remembering those who fought for the many liberties we share as a nation.