Nominations open for Atlantic Cape’s Alumni awards
MAYS LANDING — Nominations are now open for the Atlantic Cape Community College 2022 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award to recognize graduates who have distinguished themselves through a combination of professional, academic, and community-based accomplishments.

Established in 2010, these prestigious awards demonstrate Atlantic Cape’s dedication to strengthening its alumni relations. Nominations will be accepted through March 14 at atlantic.edu/alumniaward.

Last year, Distinguished Alumni Award recipients were Madeline Quinn Seidenstricker, class of ‘71, and Donna Vassallo, class of ‘85, and Young Alumni Achievement Award recipients were Pamela Shute, class of ‘06, and Harry Walk, class of ‘09.

Upon nomination, candidates will be asked to describe ways in which they have maintained and strengthened their commitment to supporting Atlantic Cape and its students.

Recipients of the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award will be honored during a celebration in the spring, as well as recognized at the college’s commencement ceremony in May 2022.

To learn more or to make a nomination, visit atlantic.edu/alumniaward or contact Maria Kellett at mkellett@atlantic.edu or 609-463-3670.

