Nominations Now Being Accepted for Sea Isle City Environmental Commission’s 2022 Beautification Awards

SEA ISLE CITY — The local Environmental Commission is now accepting nominations for its 35th annual Beautification Awards.

Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching exterior, will be considered for this yearly honor.

Properties can be nominated by residents and visitors alike — or by property owners themselves. Winners will receive custom-designed plaques and gift certificates to Sea Grove Nursery in Ocean View. The awards will be presented on Sept.18 during Fall Family Festival.

To nominate a property, submit a completed application form to the Environmental Commission by Sept. 7. Application forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, 300 JFK Boulevard; in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard; or online at seaislecitynj.us (on the “Environment Commission” page).

For more information, contact event organizer Dudley McGintey at 609-263-3537.