New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign Provides Free Tree Seedlings to Ocean City Residents

OCEAN CITY — Free tree seedlings will be available to Ocean City residents on Friday, April 29 as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Superstorm Sandy and invasive insects.
Starting at 10 a.m. and while supplies last, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings outside the Ocean City Community Center (1735 Simpson Ave.) and City Hall (861 Asbury Ave.). Seedlings, available on a first-come, first-served basis, also come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The instructions help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree, while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out. A variety of species that can thrive in our coastal environment and climate will be available. Ocean City will distribute 500 trees.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute over 500,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of five years. It is a joint effort between Ocean City, New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, Arbor Day Foundation, FedEx, International Paper, AT&T and iCIMS.
When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
For a list of all distribution locations across the state, visit facebook.com/newjerseyforests.