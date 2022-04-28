New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign Provides Free Tree Seedlings to Ocean City Residents

Starting at 10 a.m. and while supplies last, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings outside the Ocean City Community Center (1735 Simpson Ave.) and City Hall (861 Asbury Ave.). Seedlings, available on a first-come, first-served basis, also come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The instructions help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree, while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out. A variety of species that can thrive in our coastal environment and climate will be available. Ocean City will distribute 500 trees.