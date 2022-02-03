New Jersey Teen Media Contest calls for entries

New Jersey Human Services today announced teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 27th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights Human Services’ mission to support families.

The contest, run by Human Services’ Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-age students. This year, the contest will once again accept entries in the hand-painted/hand-drawn and written word categories.

This year’s contest challenges teens to illustrate — through art or the written word — the following theme: What is your dream and how are your parents/loved ones helping you get there?

“We are excited to once again extend this opportunity to students to express themselves through art. We know the stress that this pandemic has put on young people and we hope this will help shift their focus on the goals they hope to achieve, and serve as good reminder of the love and support that surrounds them,” said Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman.