New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning

CAMDEN – Beginning next week and into the fall months, New Jersey American Water will perform the annual flushing of its water distribution system to support the continued provision of high-quality, reliable water service to our customers.

“Flushing the system helps to clean out any buildup of mineral deposits and sediment inside the pipes,” state Thomas Shroba, vice president of operations. “The company also flushes its hydrants to confirm they are operational and to check fire flows in the system.”

Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows. This routine flushing program also includes flushing blowoff valves on dead end water mains throughout the system. The service areas and dates when flushing begins are posted at newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

“In addition to continuously investing in our infrastructure, essential maintenance activities such as our hydrant flushing program are key to providing our customers with high-quality drinking water and is an annual requirement of the Water Quality Accountability Act,” Shroba added.

While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:

Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.

Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.

If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

In addition to viewing the schedule on the company’s website, customers also have the option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s customer notification system at mywater.amwater.com.