New Jersey American Water Opens Annual Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located within the company’s service areas.
“We are honored to support the brave firefighters and first responders through this grant program again this year, as we have for over ten years,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “These hardworking, selfless men and women serve on the front lives daily to protect the communities we serve, and this program is just one way we say thank you.”
Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.
Last year, the company awarded grants totaling over $45,000 to 27 volunteer fire and EMS departments located within the company’s service areas. One of these recipients was Mount Ephraim Fire Department, which used the funds to purchase two new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) and a training kit.
“We are very grateful to New Jersey American Water for providing us with funding to replace two of our aged units,” said Richard Holmes, President of Mount Ephraim Fire Department. “This is an absolute life-saving piece of equipment that needed to be updated,” said Holmes.
To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.
The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at newjerseyamwater.com/community. Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.