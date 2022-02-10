New Jersey American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmental Grant Program

CAMDEN – New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program. The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

“For over ten years, we have supported numerous community organizations through this grant program to help make a positive impact on our local watersheds,” said Matthew Csik, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance at New Jersey American Water. “As a leader in environmental stewardship, this annual program continues to show our commitment to keeping water sources heathy while promoting water conservation and education for the next generation.”

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design, and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered. All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.