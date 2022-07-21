New “Beach Tag Art Contest” Will Allow Children to Express Their Creativity – and Submit Designs for Sea Isle’s 2023 Beach Tags

SEA ISLE CITY — Children, up to age 17, are invited to participate in a beach tag art contest.

Four unique designs will be chosen for Sea Isle’s 2023 beach tags, based on the following categories: seasonal, winter holiday, St. Patrick’s Day, and veterans beach tags.

Each child who participates in the contest must choose one of the four categories, and then can submit only one piece of artwork based on that category. Submissions can contain no more than four colors.

All artwork must be submitted on an official contest template and accompanied by a contest entry form, both of which can be found on the “Departments/Beach Tag” page at seaislecitynj.us. Templates and entry forms are also available in the lobby of City Hall at 233 JFK Blvd., in the lobby of the Sea Isle City Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd. and in the lobby of the Sea Isle City Branch of the Cape May County library at 4800 Central Ave.

Entries can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Tax Collectors Office, City Hall, second floor, 233 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243.

All entries must be received by Aug. 31. Winners will be announced during the City Council meeting on Sept. 13.

For more information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1214.