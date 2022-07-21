 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New “Beach Tag Art Contest” Will Allow Children to Express Their Creativity – and Submit Designs for Sea Isle’s 2023 Beach Tags

  • 0

SEA ISLE CITY — Children, up to age 17, are invited to participate in a beach tag art contest.

Four unique designs will be chosen for Sea Isle’s 2023 beach tags, based on the following categories: seasonal, winter holiday, St. Patrick’s Day, and veterans beach tags.

Each child who participates in the contest must choose one of the four categories, and then can submit only one piece of artwork based on that category. Submissions can contain no more than four colors.

All artwork must be submitted on an official contest template and accompanied by a contest entry form, both of which can be found on the “Departments/Beach Tag” page at seaislecitynj.us. Templates and entry forms are also available in the lobby of City Hall at 233 JFK Blvd., in the lobby of the Sea Isle City Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd. and in the lobby of the Sea Isle City Branch of the Cape May County library at 4800 Central Ave.

People are also reading…

Entries can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Tax Collectors Office, City Hall, second floor, 233 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243.

All entries must be received by Aug. 31. Winners will be announced during the City Council meeting on Sept. 13.

For more information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1214.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Please Watch for Terrapins

If you drive along the causeways to any of the barrier islands along the Jersey Shore, chances are you have seen terrapin turtles trying to cr…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News