GO GREEN

New app helps scientists track our changing coastline

New Jersey coastal waters are changing. Tides are getting higher and nuisance flooding is becoming more frequent. Coastal flooding just doesn’t affect barrier islands and coastal communities. It affects all tidal waterways, the rivers, streams and creeks that reach far inland.

To have a better understanding of coastal storms and rising tides, and to show how ordinary citizens can contribute informative data on sea level rise, the Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub recently invited Vanessa Tropiano from the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve and Atlantic City Press meteorologist Joe Martucci to discuss the science behind coastal flooding and how to use the “MyCoast” app. The MyCoast: New Jersey app is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the New Jersey Coastal Management Program, Department of Environmental Protection in partnership with the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve. This new app allows citizens to contribute photos and information during high tides and storm water flooding to help scientists and city planners make better decisions through the data collected.

During the presentation, Tropiano, the coastal training program coordinator with the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve discussed the science behind coastal flooding and explained how the “MyCoast” app can be used as an effective tool to document the changes in coastal flooding. Additionally, Martucci discussed the Rutgers Report on Rising Seas and Coastal Storms in terms of its impacts on the Jersey Shore and explained the Community Rating System for flood insurance. To view this presentation, you can go to shorturl.at/gruDJ. Additionally, for more information about Sustainable Jersey, you can visit our local Atlantic-Cape May hub at atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com.

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.

