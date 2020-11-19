Nature Center of Cape May's to hold Holiday Artists Marketplace

The Holiday Artists Marketplace will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave. The rain date will be Dec. 6.

This outdoor event is free and open to the public. All artwork will be for sale. There will be many reasonably priced works of art under $50.00. There will be plenty of free parking. Masks will be required. For more information, call Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045.