Nature Center of Cape May's to hold Holiday Artists Marketplace

CAPE MAY — The Nature Center of Cape May is preparing its second annual Holiday Artists Marketplace.
This year it will be an outdoor pop up market reminiscent of the famous Christmas Markets of Germany (Weihnachtmarkt), featuring the work of thirteen local artists working in many different mediums:
• Emily Arenberg — Resin art
• Cheryl Baker — Knitter
• Karen Baker — Knitter
• Mary Bryne — Pottery
• Paige Cunningham — Feltworks
• Tina Giaimo — Photography
• Hali MacLaren — Jewelry
• Don Merwin — Photography
• Sandy Mucha — Knitter
• Janet Payne — Seaglass jewelry
• Carla Schaeffer — Mixed media
• Brendan Schaffer — Nature art
• Louise Zemaitis — Nature art
Get in the spirit of the holidays by warming up by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate and mingling with our local artists. This will be a fun way to start your holiday shopping by buying local and supporting Cape May’s great artists community.
The Holiday Artists Marketplace will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave. The rain date will be Dec. 6.
This outdoor event is free and open to the public. All artwork will be for sale. There will be many reasonably priced works of art under $50.00. There will be plenty of free parking. Masks will be required. For more information, call Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045.
