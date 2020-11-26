Nature Center of Cape May offers holiday workshops with evergreens

CAPE MAY — Why not start a new holiday tradition? Using fresh evergreens, create a handcrafted wreath, garland or table decoration of distinction that will rival those gracing the pages of expensive specialty catalogs.

The process is easy to learn, and even beginners leave with impressive creations. Greenery and wire are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own special decorations. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols this year, we strongly recommend you bring your own pruning shears and gloves. Also, please dress warmly, as these classes may have to be held outdoors on picnic tables. Masks will be required to be worn during the entire session.

Sessions run from Dec. 3 through 13. Specific times and dates available will be shown when you register. Pre-registration is a must. Please register at nccmwreath.eventbrite.com. Sessions are limited to 10 participants to provide for social distancing. Cost per session is $25 for members and $32 for nonmembers. If you have a large group, please call Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045 to arrange for a private event! We’d love to accommodate you.

The Nature Center gift shop will be open during each holiday workshop, filled with nature-themed gifts and books for children and adults.