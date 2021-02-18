NAS Wildwood awarded travel/tourism grant

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum will receive funding in 2021 through a cooperative marketing grant from the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism. The grant will assist in the museum’s digital and print marketing campaign Return to the Shore. Following a difficult year in which many businesses at the NJ Shore struggled, the museum is appreciative for the support and eager to welcome larger crowds to the 92,000-square-foot hangar. In 2020, the museum reopened July 3 at 25% of its total capacity. The staff is planning 2021 events including a four-part virtual lecture, “Wings & Things” and the 25th annual AirFest.