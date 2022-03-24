More than 45 area restaurants and businesses to showcase specialties at 2022 Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala

ATLANTIC CITY — Indulge in a nearly endless array of palate pleasing eats and raise money for Atlantic Cape culinary students at this year’s 39th Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala “Immersion.” The event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center.

To date, 35 local restaurants have signed on to provide dinner options for the hundreds of anticipated guests at this year’s Gala. Ten area businesses will be participating in the dessert extravaganza. To add to that, sip on favorites from a dozen regional wineries, breweries and distilleries.

“This year’s Gala will truly be a time to celebrate after the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the annual fundraising event to be canceled in 2020 and moved outdoors in 2021,” said Jean McAlister, executive director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation. “We are excited to be back at Harrah’s and that so many of our favorite local eateries and businesses can join us to celebrate food and raise scholarship funds for the students in the Academy of Culinary Arts.”

The Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala this year will honor retired Academy of Culinary Arts Dean Chef Kelly McClay and, community honoree, the Mullock family of Cape May.

The Gala is a major fundraising initiative of the Atlantic Cape Foundation, and has raised nearly $4 million toward scholarship for students in the Academy of Culinary Arts.

The students of the Academy of Culinary Arts will again be preparing and serving hors d’oeuvres during the cocktail hour. The following restaurants will be participating this year:

Aroma Restaurant

Bar 32 Chocolate

Bocca Coalfire Bistro

Chelsea Five Gastropub

Conscious Cooks

Cousin’s Restaurant

Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen

Dougherty’s Steakhouse

Deauville Inn

Eastwind

Ginger & Spice Catering

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar

Il Mulino New York

Il Verdi

Johnny’s Café

Knife & Fork Inn

Kuro

Makai

Mama Mia’s Ristorante

Martorano’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Nero’s Italian Steakhouse

Romanelli’s Garden Cafe

Rhythm & Spirits

Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill

Scannicchio’s Restaurant

The Smithville Inn

Stir It Up

TacocaT

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Twenties Italian Bistro

Dessert will be provided by Baked by the Ocean, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, Formica’s Bakery, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Mannino’s Cannoli Express, Renault Winery, Tropicana, the Crafty Cakery, Tuckahoe Cheesecakes, and Steaks, Shakes and Cakes

Beverages and tasting will be provided by Cape May Brewing Company, Carton Brewing Co., Lazy Eye Distillery, Little Water Distillery, Mamma Bella Cello & Liqueur, Renault Winery, Sharrott Winery, Somers Point Brewing Company, Tuckahoe Brewing Co., Champagne Carbon, Fedway Associates, Gallo Wine and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors for participating in this year’s gala,” McAlister said. “We are most fortunate to have the support of our community.”

For more information about the Restaurant Gala, visit atlantic.edu/gala or contact Maria Kellett at 609 463-3670.