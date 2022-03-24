More than 45 area restaurants and businesses to showcase specialties at 2022 Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala

ATLANTIC CITY — Indulge in a nearly endless array of palate pleasing eats and raise money for Atlantic Cape culinary students at this year’s 39th Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala “Immersion.” The event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center.
To date, 35 local restaurants have signed on to provide dinner options for the hundreds of anticipated guests at this year’s Gala. Ten area businesses will be participating in the dessert extravaganza. To add to that, sip on favorites from a dozen regional wineries, breweries and distilleries.
“This year’s Gala will truly be a time to celebrate after the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the annual fundraising event to be canceled in 2020 and moved outdoors in 2021,” said Jean McAlister, executive director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation. “We are excited to be back at Harrah’s and that so many of our favorite local eateries and businesses can join us to celebrate food and raise scholarship funds for the students in the Academy of Culinary Arts.”
People are also reading…
The Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala this year will honor retired Academy of Culinary Arts Dean Chef Kelly McClay and, community honoree, the Mullock family of Cape May.
The Gala is a major fundraising initiative of the Atlantic Cape Foundation, and has raised nearly $4 million toward scholarship for students in the Academy of Culinary Arts.
The students of the Academy of Culinary Arts will again be preparing and serving hors d’oeuvres during the cocktail hour. The following restaurants will be participating this year:
Aroma Restaurant
Bar 32 Chocolate
Bocca Coalfire Bistro
Chelsea Five Gastropub
Conscious Cooks
Cousin’s Restaurant
Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen
Dougherty’s Steakhouse
Deauville Inn
Eastwind
Ginger & Spice Catering
Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill
Gordon Ramsay Steak
Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar
Il Mulino New York
Il Verdi
Johnny’s Café
Knife & Fork Inn
Kuro
Makai
Mama Mia’s Ristorante
Martorano’s
Morton’s Steakhouse
Nero’s Italian Steakhouse
Romanelli’s Garden Cafe
Rhythm & Spirits
Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill
Scannicchio’s Restaurant
The Smithville Inn
Stir It Up
TacocaT
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Twenties Italian Bistro
Dessert will be provided by Baked by the Ocean, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, Formica’s Bakery, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Mannino’s Cannoli Express, Renault Winery, Tropicana, the Crafty Cakery, Tuckahoe Cheesecakes, and Steaks, Shakes and Cakes
Beverages and tasting will be provided by Cape May Brewing Company, Carton Brewing Co., Lazy Eye Distillery, Little Water Distillery, Mamma Bella Cello & Liqueur, Renault Winery, Sharrott Winery, Somers Point Brewing Company, Tuckahoe Brewing Co., Champagne Carbon, Fedway Associates, Gallo Wine and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
“Thank you to all of our sponsors for participating in this year’s gala,” McAlister said. “We are most fortunate to have the support of our community.”
For more information about the Restaurant Gala, visit atlantic.edu/gala or contact Maria Kellett at 609 463-3670.