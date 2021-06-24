"Moon Takes A Bite Out Of The Sun As It Rises During Partial Eclipse"

If you were able to catch the sunrise Thursday, June 10 you were in for a rare treat.

You would have noticed a large chunk was taken out of the sun as it climbed out of the ocean and toward the sky. The sun looked more like the crescent moon than our familiar orange ball at sunrise. That’s because the sun was in a partial eclipse as it rose from the sea.

This particular eclipse is known as an annular eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, an annular solar eclipse does not totally block the sun. Instead it leaves a ring of light around the sun hence the term “annular” meaning ring shaped.

Because the moon varies its distance from the earth, the moon slightly changes in size. During an annular eclipse the moon is farther away in it’s orbit making it appear a little smaller. During a total solar eclipse, the moon is closer and will totally block out the sun, only leaving the corona to shine from behind the moon.

At this time of the year the humidity and cloud cover can conceal the sunrise. This was true last Thursday, however there was enough of a break in the clouds for the sun to shine through exposing itself for a brief period of time.