Montreal Beach Resort and Boarding House in Cape May raise $3,500

Cape May — Cape May hotels, the Montreal Beach Resort and its sister property, the Boarding House, raised $3,500 this spring for the Cape May Community Food Closet and the Cape Regional Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The funds were raised through bookings of a special hotel package, which provided a 20% discount on midweek bookings and advised hotel guests that a portion of the proceeds from package sales would be donated to worthwhile causes.

“Our valued guests could really feel good about booking this package with us,” said Jonathan Hirsch, head of operations for both properties. “Not only were the packages a great deal and the first opportunity for everyone to head to Cape May, but some very worthy causes – which have been instrumental in seeing Cape May through the pandemic – benefitted from the bookings.”

The Hirsch family donated $2,500 to the Cape May Food Closet and the Cape Regional Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund will receive $1,000.

For more information about the Cape May Community Food Closet, visit CMFoodCloset.org/.

For more information about the Cape Regional Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit CapeRegional.com/foundation/covid19-fund.