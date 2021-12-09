Middle Township HS Navy Cadet Commander Awarded Surprise Weekend Getaway for Veterans Day Giveaway

Commander Blood was pulled from her classroom on a recent Monday morning and escorted down to the gym by school Principal George West, where she was surprised by a group of her cadets alongside her husband Matthew, Maggiore-Escribano, and Maggiore-Escribano’s fiancé John, who is also a 15-year Army veteran, holding a large sign with her name and the gift printed on it. She was awarded a free vacation and gift basket totaling over $4,000.

“Everyone just got together, Susan, in honor of you and everything you do for your community,” said Maggiore-Escribano as she stood around the cadets. “I can’t thank you enough for giving us the chance to award you with this great weekend getaway. Hopefully you can enjoy it with your family and friends, because that’s what it’s all about. The name of our business is Casa Di Amici, so ‘House of Friends.’”

Commander Blood mentioned that she’s excited to be able to share this experience with other fellow veterans as Casa Di Amici can comfortably host roughly twenty people.

“I’m a bit speechless and I’m honored because I know that there’s a lot of veterans out there that deserve this,” said Commander Blood. “I will definitely enjoy taking this time off. I’m not only grateful, but I am also honored. Thank you.”