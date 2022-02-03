Middle and high school students can apply for Bob Simon Scholarship Award

The South Jersey Jazz Society has announced that the annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award will once again be available to aspiring middle school and high school students.

Bob was a long time supporter of the arts, and specifically jazz, in southern New Jersey. The purpose of this scholarship is to give aspiring student musicians a chance to work one on one with a professional jazz educator.

This scholarship is open to any middle or high school student in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean or Cumberland counties.

To apply, simply include a short statement, no more than 100 words, as to why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive this scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany the application. Applications should be sent to the South Jersey Jazz Society, P.O. Box 329, Somers Point, NJ 08244.

A committee of professional musicians/educators selected by the chairperson of the South Jersey Jazz Society education committee will oversee the selection process.