Microplastics In Clothing and Other Fabrics

Front loading washers evidently use a more consistent action that produces less than half of the microfiber as top-loading machines.

Washing only with full loads will also produce fewer microfibers, again by using more consistent action that doesn’t contribute to tearing off fibers while cleaning.

Most importantly, try to use clothing and other fabrics made with plastic-free fibers like organic cotton, wool, linen, hemp and other natural materials. Materials need to be biodegradable to help prevent the bioaccumulation in marine and human tissues that is so prevalent. Modern textile industries have the technology to create fibers using natural and cultivated blends that will be durable, yet not persistent in the environment when exposed to natural breakdown processes.

This does not even include the microparticles and microbeads that continue to be used in cosmetics and cleaning products for abrasion, foundation, exfoliation both in the home and in industrial processes. Bans, restrictions and safe practices recommendations have been put into place, but there are still sources available for such products and pathways for the waste to get into the ecosystem.

Because of the prevalence of plastic breakdown products and chemicals in drinking water, make sure to use water filtration at least for sediment and fiber for the whole house, and additionally for chemicals at points where water for drinking and cooking is drawn. Do not rely on plastic bottled water for your primary source of drinking water, unless in emergency. These products contain high amounts of particles and chemicals, particularly when exposed to sunlight and other heat sources.

